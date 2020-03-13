Jaya, Amitabh, Aishwarya, Aaradhya enjoy Gujiya on Holika Dahan





The Bachchan parivaar bonded over Gujiya on the occasion of Holi. On Holika Dahan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Big B had shared this picture on his blog and captioned it saying, "In the serene divinity of the brightest moon, the Holika is burnt the night before the day of the festive Holi."

Another picture showed Amitabh Bachchan gorging on 'gujiya'.

In another post, Big B also revealed the reason behind Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan's absence from the celebration and wrote, "Abhishek is shooting for 'Bob Biswas' in Kolkata. Shweta is on her way back. She was travelling."