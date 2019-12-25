Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij share first picture of their baby girl





On Christmas, proud parents Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij shared the first picture of their bundle of joy, Tara Jay Bhanushali.

Jay wrote: "As promised on my first birthday with Tara Jay Bhanushali, please welcome my teddy bear, my life, my soul and my happiness. Your first breath took ours away. Her little hands stole my heart. Her little feet ran away with it."

On 25th December, Jay Bhanushali celebrated his birthday and Mahhi used the same picture to wish her dearest husband.

She captioned the same picture, "Happy birthday Jay Bhanushali. This year I thought of making your birthday even more special. We love you Tara. Mumma wishes you the best year ahead. I couldn't have given you a better gift than our little princess. This day with your little one. Happy birthday love."

In August, 2019, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and after nine years they welcomed a baby girl. The overjoyed father gave us a glimpse of her baby girl. The baby was born at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

He posted an adorable picture of him kissing the tiny toes of his newborn. He captioned the post, "The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL"

Mahhi posted the same picture and penned a heartfelt note for her newborn: "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl. thank u god for everything this one is special thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here. Meri zindagi Badal di."

The actors are foster parents to their domestic help Manoj’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

"No relationship in the world can match the sanity of a father-daughter relationship and I wish that when my wife gives birth to a baby, she is a baby girl.

"I have no preference as such and it is not that I won't like if a baby boy is born but I admire this bond and since I have had a father-son connect with my father, now when I have a child, I want a daughter so that I can experience this too”, Jay Bhanushali said on ‘Superstar Singer’.