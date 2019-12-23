‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ poster: Playboy Saif Ali Khan gets tipsy





The first poster of ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ was unveiled and it showed Saif Ali Khan getting boozy, sleepy and he is surrounded by girls. The actor is holding a beer bottle and beer flows from it. Neither his nor the face of the girls revealed. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala. It also features Tabu in a pivotal role.

Sharing the poster, producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote on Twitter, “Adding some flavor to this festive season! #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st January.”

Revealing further about the movie, Jackky had said, “A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that’s exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do.”

“Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go,” revealed Tabu.

The movie is being directed by Nitin R Kakkar, The film is produced by Saif's banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film will hit theatres on January 31st.