Javed Akhtar wins Richard Dawkins award, Bollywood pour wishes





Noted lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar has added another feather on his hat. He won the prestigious Richard Dawkins 2020 award. Javed Akhtar became the first India to win this prestigious award.

“The recipient will be a distinguished individual from the worlds of science, scholarship, education, or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism, upholding scientific truth wherever it may lead,” cites Center for Inquiry (CFI).

Javed Akhtar expressed his feeling on winning the award, he said, “These are the people of the same ideology, but I wasn’t sure they would know of my existence or what I have written and my opinions. I had no idea it would reach so far! So, it is a huge recognition.”

“Validation is for someone who has even an iota of doubt about what he or she thinks. But I have always been so sure about my thinking. But I am thrilled for this one because it is the first time I have been awarded for my views, my thought process, my rationality, my thoughts on religion. It is the ultimate recognition because it comes from a huge institution,” he said.

Akhtar said, “This win will tell the world that there are people in India who express views which are sometimes not popular. Democracy has given us a gift, and we will always protect it.”

Anil Kapoor wished the lyricist with a tweet. “Knowing that Richard Dawkins has been your hero since you read ‘The Selfish Gene’, the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award must be extra special for you @Javedakhtarjadu Saab! It’s a truly incredible honour! Congratulations,” he wrote.

Reacting to the news, Javed Akhtar’s wife, actor Shabana Azmi wrote in a tweet, “Such marvellous news. Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu.To win an award from your Hero is the ultimate validation.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Javed Akhtar Saab has won the the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. He is the only Indian to have won this award! @Javedakhtarjadu Congratulations! You make us proud.” Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrote, “Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu for standing tall in the face of injustice and adversity. You are shining example to us all.”