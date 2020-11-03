Javed Akhtar files defamation case against Kangana Ranaut





Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed defamation case against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. Kangana’s comments have allegedly garnered views in lakhs, thereby tarnishing Akhtar’s reputation.

The ‘Queen’ actress has dragged Akhtar’s name in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case in June. The actress had also claimed that Javed Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.

Reacting to Kangana’s several controversial statements, Shabana Azmi had said in an interview, “Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting.”

Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut.