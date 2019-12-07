‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ actress Mona Singh set to wed banker boyfriend





Good news for the fans of Mona Singh of ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ fame. The 38-year-old actress is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, who is an investment banker by profession. Mona’s husband-to-be is said to be from South and the couple was going strong for quite sometime.

The actor who is currently busy with Ekta Kapoor’s TV show ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' will reportedly wrap up all her pending works by December 14 for the wedding. She has requested the makers to wrap up things quickly for her.

“The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set,” a source said, further adding that her track has not been changed or edited but just it was put on fast track.

Speaking about relationship rumour, marriage, Mona had earlier said, “Well I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world.”

Mona Singh was earlier linked up with ‘Commando 3’ actor Vidyut Jammwal but she never spoke out about it in public.