Jason Shah confirms dating Anusha Dandekar





After breaking up with Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar has found love again. She is currently dating television actor Jason Shah. Jason conformed in an interview that he is dating Anusha. The couple met on the set of music video shoot and has been dating for quite sometime.

Calling his girl gorgeous, the actor said, "I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her”.

He added, “I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”

On March 17, 2021, Anusha and Jason first shared their loved-up picture on their Instagram handles. Anusha captioned it, "When your director for the day looks like this #SoGramable! Oh Hey J @JasonShah (sic) ."

While Jason captioned the intimate picture, "Look for the One Who wants to chase the Sun @vaun.studio Who followed who to the top of the rock (sic)?"

In the picture, Anusha is seen posing with shirtless Jason Shah beside sea shore.

After dating for almost first years, Anusha and Karan broke-up last year in March during lockdown.

On Thursday, during her Instagram QnA session, a fan asked Anusha, "How u dealt with ur breakup?..I know u must have been torn 4m inside...but u looked so strong."

She replied, “You know I wasn't even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on...how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose...I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense.”