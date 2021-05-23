Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni tested positive for Covid-10





It is learnt that last month in Jammu, lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni tested positive for Covid-19. The couple quarantined themselves.

A source close to the couple informed, “Jasmin and Aly tested positive within a gap of just a few days from each other. They quarantined themselves and tested negative a week later. They tried to stay as positive as they could during the recovery phase.”

The ‘Naagin 4’ actress has confirmed the news.

While the actress is back in Mumbai, Aly is still in Jammu and will be back to Mumbai after sometime. The source confirmed that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are expected to resume work soon.

Their friendship started on the set of the reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ and their bond culminated into true love during their stay at ‘Bigg Boss’ house last season. To support Jasmin, Aly joined the reality show midway and stayed there till the finale.

Jasmin in a previous interview had told how she fell for Aly, “The most beautiful moment was when he came inside the house for me for the first time. BB is a different world altogether and how you feel for a person is also different inside the house. The moment of realisation that it was love happened during a task when all the inmates were dancing to popular tracks. Aly and I had a beautiful and meaningful conversation that day and it was also the moment of truth for me. What sealed the deal was the time when I got evicted (smiles). My eviction has been my biggest victory because his expression of love for me still makes me emotional. It’s a dream come true for any girl to have somebody love her like that.”