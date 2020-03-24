Janta Curfew: Kapil Sharma appears with daughter Anayra at the balcony
Ace comedian Kapil Sharma appeared with daughter Anayra at the balcony of the house on Sunday during janta curfew to support the corona janta. The little one clung on her dad’s shoulder and looked very adorable.
Kapil also played drums with his friends to express gratitude to the corona fighters. Kapil captioned the video as: "A tribute to our Brothers and Sisters who are fighting constantly against #CoronaVirus (sic)."Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Hema Malini also appeared on the balcony and clapped for Covid-19 fighters who are working round the clock to eradicate the virus.