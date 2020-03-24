Janta Curfew: Kapil Sharma appears with daughter Anayra at the balcony





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma appeared with daughter Anayra at the balcony of the house on Sunday during janta curfew to support the corona janta. The little one clung on her dad’s shoulder and looked very adorable.

Kapil also played drums with his friends to express gratitude to the corona fighters. Kapil captioned the video as: "A tribute to our Brothers and Sisters who are fighting constantly against #CoronaVirus (sic)."