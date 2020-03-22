Janta Curfew: Amitabh, Aishwarya, Akshay, Salman to Deepika clap from balconies





At 5 pm during Janta Curfew, our Bollywood celebrities also stepped out at their balcony and clapped for the medicals staffs, cleaners and all those who selflessly working round the clock to restrict the spread of the dreaded disease. From Amitabh Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, all came out of their balcony and clapped for the corono fighters.

Akshay Kumar shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala."

Varun wrote, "#JANTACURFEW we will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus." Karan Johar captioned his video, "That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona."

Boney Kapoor tweeted, "Big Thank you to the unseen Protectors of all of us -Dr, nurses, hospital staff, municipal workers, Police, Govt officials & media. We stay Protected because of you. #JanataCurfew."

Vicky Kaushal shared hid video on Instagram an captioned it as, "From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others... we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona."

Kangana Ranaut also clapped along with sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli shared the video and captioned it as, "Here we are expressing our gratitude for all the people who are staying outside of their houses so we can stay inside our houses, May Maa Sherawali protect you."

Hema Malini also expressed her gratitude and wrote, "On a lighter note but also fully committed to Janta Curfew as well as the spl 5 mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to the PM’s request."

Sharing a video of him banging a thali at his balcony, veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked "to all those who tirelessly and selflessly helped others in the difficult times".

