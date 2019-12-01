Janhvi pays a visit to Khushi in LA, sisters having gala time





Janhvi Kapoor paid a visit to sister Khushi Kapoor in Los Angeles with dada Boney Kapoor and the sister duo is having a gala time there.

Khushi is studying filmmaking at the New York Film Academy.

On Monday, Janhvi shared two pictures on her Instagram account. In the first pic, she is seen with her dad Boney putting her head on his shoulder and smiling to the camera. The second picture is a selfie of both the sisters, flaunting a slight pout. “Finally,” she captioned her post with a rainbow emoji.

‘Malaal’ actor Sharmin Sehgal commented on the post, “Bro are you in LA?,” she asked her. However, the ‘Dhadak’ actress geotag shows that she is in New York. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Janhvi’s half sister?Anshula post heart emojis on the pictures.

Talking about Khushi’s career plans, Janhvi had earlier said during a conversation with Anaita Shroff Adajania on her show ‘Feet Up with the Stars’, “She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do.” She had added, “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

Late actress Sridevi once talked about her younger daughter’s Bollywood plans in an interview to DNA in 2017. “Yes, Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it’s modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen,” she had said.