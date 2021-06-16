Janhvi Kapoor’s new beach photos spark dating rumour





Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has treated her fans with some stunning images from her beach gateway. She was seen enjoying life to the fullest with a mystery boy on the beach.

Sharing the stills, she wrote, “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.”

Many celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others left comment on the post. Netizens too shared comment and they showed more interest on the boy spotted in the images. While some praised Janhvi's sultry beach photos, some asked her who the boy was with her.

In one of the pictures, the ‘Dhadak’ actress is seen holding the boy’s hand and running towards the beach.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the shooting of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ earlier this year. “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you – is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything,” she wrote.

The actor also has 'Dostana 2' in her kitty.










