Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance video goes viral, netizens go gaga





Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has shared a new dance video of her and social media users are extremely awestruck with her dance move. Dressed in a white outfit, the ‘Dhadak’ actress moved her belly on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s song, ‘San Sanana’ from ‘Asoka’.

Her belly dance highly impressed the viewers and left many pleasing comments. Dressed in a harem pants and a white crop top, the actress moved her belly like a professional belly dancer.

The 23-year-old star is a passionate social media user and often posts picture and video of her on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’. The film has been set in Punjab and produced by Aanand L Rai. She shared the first look of her on an Instagram post.

‘Good Luck Jerry’ is being helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.