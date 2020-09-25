Janhvi Kapoor turns gorgeous bride for Manish Malhotra





Janhvi Kapoor turns muse for designer Manish Malhotra. In the latest photoshoot of the designer, the ‘Dhadak’ actress was dressed in a gorgeous bride outfit. The actress wore a henna green lehenga teamed with a veil and heavy traditional jewellery.

Sharing the picture of her bridal look, Sara wore on Instagram, “Can you hear the shehnai playing or is it just me. So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05 ‘s exquisite new collection @fdciofficial.”

She shared few more pictures and captioned them, “Enjoyed this vibe”.

The post received more than 300000 ‘likes’ within a few hours, including from her cousin Sonam Kapoor and actors Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Tripathi. Manish himself dropped several heart emojis in the comments section and wrote, “always”. Stylist Mohit Rai reacted, “Dead.” Actor Manav Vij commented, “Beautiful and elegant.”

Janhvi, who was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ has currently has quite a few projects in her kitty, including Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and Karan Johar’s delayed period drama, Takht.