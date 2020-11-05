Janhvi Kapoor rings in sister Khushi’s 20th birthday





Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor turned a year older and she celebrated her birthday with her actress sister Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor and friends.

The birthday girl was dressed in a blue outfit and looked very gorgeous. The ‘Dhadak’ actress gave us a glimpse of Khushi’s birthday celebration. She shared a collage with her sister Khushi where both of the sisters can be seen smiling and hugging each other.

In another picture, the birthday girl can be seen twirling her dress. Janhvi Kapoor shared a boomerang video in which a friend is seen treating Khushi with a slice of birthday cake. Boney Kapoor is also in the frame.

Wishes are pouring in from every corner. To wish Khushi, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture which has Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, herself and Khushi. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Happy, happy birthday Khushi! Have the best day, you beautiful brat... I hope you find the most amount of fun and happiness in life. Love you”.

Khushi Kapoor is pursing higher studies abroad and she aspires to be an actress too.