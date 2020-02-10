Janhvi Kapoor heads to Tirupati, fans hails her for walking all through





Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor headed to Tirumala Tirupati by walking and her fans appreciate her trip to the holy place all by walking.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress shared a couple of her pictures on her Instagram account that sees Janhvi arriving at the shrine dressed in white salwar kameez and yellow dupatta. .

Fans showered praise on the actress for covering the distance by trekking.

Commenting on the pictures, a fan wrote: “Tirumala by walk..” with a bunch of red emojis. Another fan said “in Tirumala” followed by heart eyes emojis. A third fan identified the steps and wrote “Tirumala Tirupati”.

She shared a picture from the visit in showed her resting on sofas with a friend. Janhvi Kapoor has captioned it as ‘Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, India’.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has few interesting movies in her kitty, like Dostana 2, Takht, RoohiAfzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.





