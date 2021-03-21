Janhvi Kapoor heads off to LA to spend time with sister Khushi





Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor flies off too Los Angeles to spend some quality time with sister Khushi Kapoor. The ‘Dhadak’ actress has wrapped up the shooting of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ in Patiala and whished off to LA. She has 10 days break to start her next shooting schedule and before she gets back to work, she decided to spend some with her sister, who is studying in LA.

Reveals source close to the family, “Janhvi had a ten-day gap before she begins shooting again. She immediately decided to fly out to be with her sister.”

Like her late mom Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi, Khushi also wanted to be an actor. She is getting training in cinema in LA.

Says her proud father Boney Kapoor, “Khushi finished a course in cinema in Los Angeles before the lockdown. During the lockdown, she was here with us in Mumbai. Now she has gone back again to LA to do another cinema course.”

Boney is all set for Khushi’s acting career, “Let her comeback and she will be ready to start her career. Being the youngest of my children I’m especially protective of Khushi, though I love all my four children equally.”