Janhvi Kapoor gives a tight hug to Khushi as she is back home for Christmas





A new picture of sisterly love surfaced on media in which Janhvi Kapoor is seen giving a tight hug to sister Khushi as she returns to Mumbai for Christmas celebration. Khushi, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi is currently pursing higher education in New York and she came to India to celebrate Christmas and New Year with her family and friends.

The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the ‘Dhadak’ actress hopped on Khushi and embracing her with a tight hug. Janhvi captioned the picture, “Finally,” with crying emoji. The picture showed Janhvi dressed in grey tights and a white tank top, while Khushi was dressed in baggy tees and shorts.

Khushi is yet to try her luck in Bollywood but her elder sister Jhanvi debuted in Bollywood with ‘Dhadak’. Khushi is preparing herself for Bollywood as she is studying at the film academy in New York.

On Feet Up with the Stars, Janhvi Kapoor said that while there is no sibling rivalry between them, stealing each other’s clothes is a bone of contention. “Only when she steals my clothes, I get pissed. We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it’s a thing. At this point, I don’t care... She’s very righteous, so she is like, ‘You cannot take something without asking.’ She feels like she needs to inculcate manners in me. So that’s where it’s coming from,” Janhvi said.



Khushi and Jhanvi are very active on social media and often post their pictures.