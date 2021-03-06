Janhvi Kapoor celebrates birthday with ‘Good Luck Jerry’ team





Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today and the actress celebrated birthday on the set of her film, ‘Good Luck Jerry’. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress shared her birthday celebration with her team members dressed in white outfit. the birthday girl was surrounded by her ‘Good Luck Jerry’ team.

One of the crew members is seen holding a placard, with "I came for cake" written on it. She shared a video of her cake-cutting ceremony and wrote "thank you" along with the video.

Janhvi's sister Khushi also shared a throwback video of the actress to wish her elder sister. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything I love you always."

Cousin Shanaya Kapoor also wished her sister by sharing a collage of two photos. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor love you."

Alia Bhatt wish the birthday girl by sharing a fascinating picture of Janhvi Kapoor. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday you beautiful soul. Have the best best dayy."