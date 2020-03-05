Janhvi Kapoor celebrates birthday at Anshula’s house





On March 6, Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi turned a year older and the actress celebrated her birthday at Anshula and Arjun Kapoor’s house. The birthday girl took a break from work to spend a quiet birthday with family. Anshula Kapoor hosted Janhvi’s birthday at her house.

Dressed in a all-white outfit, Janhvi Kapoor arrived at brother Arjun Kapoor’s residence with father Boney Kapoor. Lately, the ‘Dhadak’ actress returned from Chennai after attending Sridevi’s second death anniversary prayer meet.

On the work front, Janhvi is working on ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ produced by Dharma Production and is slated to hit theatres on April 24. She also has ‘Dostana 2’ with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus ‘Takht’.