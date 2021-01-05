Janhvi Kapoor buys house worth Rs 39 crore in Juhu





Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor purchased a property in Juhu worth Rs 39 crore. The house is located at the posh area of Juhu Vile Parle Scheme. The ‘Dhadak’ actress registered the property on December 10, 2020.

The actress possessed three flats on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building and it is spread across 4,144 sq ft. with this new purchase, Janhvi Kapoor now make the neighbours of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and more. They all won houses in Juhu and Juhu Vile Parle Scheme. Currently, she resides with her family in Lokhandwala.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishan Khatter. She played a fighter pilot in her second film is titled, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

The actress also appeared in director Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the horror anthology, Ghost Stories. Her upcoming film is ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Roohi Afzana’.