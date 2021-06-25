Janhvi Kapoor bares it all in the monochrome pic





Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of her in which she is seen flaunting her bare back. The ‘Dhadak’ actress is looking into the camera with her bare back. She kept her hair open, a part falls in her face and styled in soft curls. She captioned the smoky image, ‘Hello Miss’ with a face emoji. She has brought her sexy side on the forefront.

The sensuous image of Janhvi Kapoor is hugely admired by her fans and they showered compliments. One wrote, “she’s SO HOT”, while another commented, “Pls stop starring or i am already dead.” A third called the photo ‘very nice’.

The star kids have always been the victim of nepotism. They are often targeted for having the advantage of being star kids but Janhvi has a sensible take on the issue. Lately, she opened her heart about the issue, “The only thing I can do is work doubly hard and push myself that much more to justify the privilege that I have. I don’t want to give up on the privilege, I can’t pass on the opportunity because I love what I do. But I need to give them a reason to love me and I understand that. I am glad that they are not going easy on me, they have no reason to. They probably know ten other people who they think are more talented than me, who might not get the opportunities that I get. So I need to recognise that and I need to prove to them that I am worthy of it, which I will.”

It was not too late when the actress shared her bikini picture from her beach vacation.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’ directed by Sidharth Sengupta. She also has Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ in her kitty.