Janhvi Kapoor attends prayer meet of Sridevi in Chennai





Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor recently attended the prayer meet of late Sridevi in Chennai. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the ‘Dhadak’ actress wrote on Instagram, “Wish u were here.” The picture showed Janhvi Kapoor having a laugh with few women.

South superstar Ajith also took part in the puja.

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a traditional South India a pink half-sari paired with a golden blouse.

On her mom’s second death anniversary, Jahnvi Kapoor shared a throwback priceless picture of her mom and dad Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor was also seen at the prayer meet in a group photo.

“Miss you everyday", Janhvi captioned a black and white image picture with her mother. Both mother-daughter lying on a sofa and smile for the camera.

Sridevi was found dead on February 24, 2018 at a hotel in Dubai when she went to attend her husband’s nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. She died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub. A few days after Sridevi’s demise, Janhvi wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram post. “There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But, you were for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you back. But at least we had you".



