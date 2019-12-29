Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, Shanaya, Boney Kapoor ring in Anshula’s birthday





Last night, Boney Kapoor and late Mona Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor celebrated her birthday and it was attended by close family members. A video of Anshula cutting multiple cakes was shared on net.

Maheep Kapoor shared video of Anshula cutting cakes while Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Sanjay Kapoor’s son, Jahaan and Boney Kapoor singing Happy Birthday’ song. Anshula is all smiling as she blows the candles on the cakes. The ‘Dhadak’ actress, who filmed the video said on camera, “I just want to pray for you. I will go to Tirupati for you.”?

Janhvi, dad Boney Kapoor and Khushi were spotted arriving at Arjun Kapoor and Anushka’s residence. The filmmaker was dressed in blue track pant while Janhvi looked cool in blue short dress while Khushi was dressed in comfy clothes.