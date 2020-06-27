Janhvi and Khushi’s childhood picture is priceless





The childhood picture of Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor is too cute to handle. It showed Janhvi cuddling her little sister Khushi.

The sister-duo shares great bond and they often shares pictures of sisterly bond on their Instagram account.

Khushi is yet to try her luck in Bollywood but her elder sister Jhanvi debuted in Bollywood with ‘Dhadak’. Khushi is preparing herself for Bollywood as she is studying at the film academy in New York.

On Feet Up with the Stars, Janhvi Kapoor said that while there is no sibling rivalry between them, stealing each other’s clothes is a bone of contention. “Only when she steals my clothes, I get pissed. We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it’s a thing. At this point, I don’t care... She’s very righteous, so she is like, ‘You cannot take something without asking.’ She feels like she needs to inculcate manners in me. So that’s where it’s coming from,” Janhvi said.

Khushi and Jhanvi are very active on social media and often post their pictures.