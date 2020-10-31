'James Bond’ star Sean Connery dies: Kareena, Ranveer, Abhishek express grief





The original James Bond of the silver screen, Sean Connery passed away at 90 and our Bollywood celebrities from Kareena to Abhishek expressed their heartfelt condolence.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson shared the news on Twitter: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - "The name's Bond... James Bond" - he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

He was ill for quite sometime and passed away in his sleep.

Condolences poured in from every corner. Hugh Jackman wrote: "I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen and off. Rest in peace." Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "We lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you."

Sam Neill tweeted: "Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power - that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."

Actor Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Sean Connery. Sir. Your legend will live on forever. Well done, Sir. You won this life. Thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Sean Connery on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "Goodbye to the ultimate Bond", along with a heartbroken emoji.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Sir Sean Connery, along with a heartbroken emoji.

Arjun Rampal wrote, “The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP. #ripseanconnery.”

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty tweeted, “#RIPSeanConnery No words.... I was spellbound by your work and now you gone.... the film world will miss you forever!” Amitabh Bachchan, Aftab Shivdasani, Ali Zafar, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh also mourned Sir Sean Connery’s demise.