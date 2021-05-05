‘Jagga Jasoos’ editor Ajay Sharma dies due to Covid-19





Noted Bollywood editor Ajay Sharma passed away due to Covid-19 complications. He was in his late 30s and breathed his last on Tuesday night.

Ajay’s family confirmed the devastating news, “He passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, New Delhi at night sometime between one and two. He was in ICU for the past two weeks,” the source told us.

The untimely demise of the young and energetic editor has devastated the film industry and many celebrities expressed their shock, sadness and condolence.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense.”

Screen writer Aniruddha Guha also expressed his shock. He wrote on Twitter, “So many rallied together to try and save you. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more. RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work.”

“Thank you for giving us the best visual & emotional experience of storytelling through your work. #AjaySharma, your presence amongst us will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. #Karwaan #RashmiRocket,” the official Twitter handle of the production house wrote.

Ajay Sharma has also served as an assistant editor for Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro, The Dirty Picture, Sachin – A Billion Dreams, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, I Hate Luv Storys, Woh lamhe and more.

He worked as an editor for films like Ludo, Jagga Jasoos, Karwaan, Indoo Ki Jawani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Tum Mile. His association as an editor on the digital platform remained with web shows like Bandish Bandits, Rasbhari and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.

His last project was Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, film editor TS Suresh and Disney UTV’s Creative Director also mourned the demise of Ajay Sharma.

Ajay Sharma is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son.