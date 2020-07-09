Jagdeep funeral: Sons Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved, Johnny Lever, close ones at cemetery





Ace comedian of the 70s and 80s, Jagdeep passed away at his residence yesterday at 8:30 pm and he will be laid to rest today. He was suffering from age-related diseases.

His two sons, Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jaafery with close family members were spotted at the Bandra cemetery. Veteran actor Johny Lever was also spotted.

He acted in over 400 movies. Jagdeep, who was born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, started his Bollywood journey with the 1951 film Afsana, which also marked filmmaker BR Chopra’s directorial debut. He starred in hit movies like Do Bigha Zamin, Brahmachari, Sholay and many more.

May his soul rest in peace!









