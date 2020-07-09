Jagdeep dies: Ajay Devgn, Ani Kapoor, Ayushmann and others pay tribute





Ace comedian Jagdeep breathed his last yesterday at his residence. He was 81 and was suffering from age-related illness for quite sometime. His last rites will be performed today.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the legendary comedian.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul (sic)."

Vishal Dadlani##Jagdeep Sa'ab is forever. I was 2 when I first saw #Sholay and even at that age his character left an unforgettable impression. Love and strength to the entire family, especially my brothers @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO @MeezaanJ.

Aftab Shivdasani mourned Jagdeep’s death, he tweeted, "RIP Jagdeep sahab. May your soul find its peace.. Heartfelt condolences to @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO and the entire family for this huge loss. Love and prayers. Broken heart (sic)."

Sharing a picture of Jagdeep, Johny Lever wrote, "My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family (sic)."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Rest in peace Jagdeep sahab !! Folded handsThank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!!!."

Tusshar Kapoor shared, "RIP Jagdeep Saab! Millions of us grew up watching your brilliance on screen! Thank you for the legacy, thank you for the laughs, too!"

Ranveer Singh shared Namaste emoji

Ayushmann Khurrana#Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories.

Anil Kapoor# Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family...

GeneliaDeshmukh# RIP Jagdeep Sahab ... Remember shooting with you during Life Partner and cracking up with laughter all through the scene.. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got that chance to work with you.. All my condolences to the family.