Jacqueline Fernandez’s lunch date with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal in Gstaad





Jacqueline Fernandez bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Switzerland and the trio bonded over lunch. They were all seen in happy mood posing for the camera.

They were all packed in thick winter garments. Sharing the group photo, the ‘Race 3’ actor wrote, "First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!” They all surrounded a table and enjoying coffee waiting for the lunch to be served.

Varun and Jacqueline also compete with each other on skis. The actress shared videos of their ski race and wrote, “I lost then I won then I fell.”

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez wished her fans a happy 2020 by sharing pictures of her skiing misadventures. “Happy New Year everyone! Here’s to falling down and getting back up. #2020,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Netflix original film, 'Mrs Serial Killer'. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film will see the actor playing a doting wife committing serial murders to prove that her husband is innocent. Her husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders.