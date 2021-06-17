Jacqueline Fernandez to move in with her boyfriend in her new bungalow





According to the latest buzz, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has found love in a southern businessman. The couple are dating for quite sometime and they are pretty serious about one another. The couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level. The ‘Kick 2’ actress has planned to move in with her new found love to her new sea-facing bungalow in Juhu.

For quite sometime the actress has been on house hunt. She was looking for a suitable sea-facing lavish house in Bandra or Juhu. Finally, after a lot of search she has zeroed on a suitable one in Juhu.

The initial amount was paid by Jacqueline and the paperwork will be done once things come to normal. It is also learnt that Jacqueline has hired a France based designer to design her dream house.

"They seem extremely serious about their relationship. While he has been working on the modalities for the property, Jacqueline and he were on constant video calls discussing things about their home with each other. The house that they have finalised is at a prime location in Juhu. Her beau is likely to move base, which includes his workspace, to Mumbai very soon," a source told BT.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez’s music video ‘Paani Paani’ with Badshah received huge response. She has movies like ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Cirkus’, ‘Attack’ and ‘Ram Setu’ lined up for shooting.