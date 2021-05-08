Jacqueline Fernandez serves meals in Mumbai amid Covid crisis





Every kind-hearted are doing their bit to get India out of the pandemic and among them was Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. On Thursday, the actress visited an NGO in Mumbai that provides food to the needy people and landed her helping hand. She also prepared food with them and helped in distribution.

She had recently launched her foundation, You Only Live Once (YOLO) foundation, which is associated with several NGOs that are driven to help people during the pandemic. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of visiting one such NGO, Roti Bank, in Mumbai.

She captioned the post as, "Mother Teresa once said, 'Peace begins when the hungry are fed.' I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic."

She further added, "They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times. We only live once! Let's make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us!"

Apart from Jacqueline, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra among many more coming together to get India out of this Covid crisis.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators, doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19.

Suniel Shetty also joined an initiative to donate free oxygen concentrators to the homes of BPL individuals and families.

Apart from them, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward and contributed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray relief fund.