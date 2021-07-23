Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts bare back





Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez goes bold in her new photoshoot. She flaunted her bare back and covering her boobs in a red towel. With her new post, the ‘Kick’ actress set the internet on fire.

Jacqueline wrote a powerful message in the caption. She wrote, “You.. you’re not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow (sic).”

She styled her hair in short bob cut and kept her make-up minimal. Long lashes and orange lip-tint completes her look.

By posting those two sultry pictures, the actress has treated her 53 million followers on the photo-sharing app. The first one is a side picture of Jacqueline. In the second picture, she is flaunting her bare back and the third one showed her she sipping a drink.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar and has ‘Kick 2’ co-starring Salman Khan. She has been signed for ‘Cirkus’ alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be next seen in multi-star cast horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’

Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in opposite Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa in multilingual film ‘Vikrant Rona’.