Jackie Shroff’s make-up artist Shashi Dada passes away





Veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s make-up man Shashi Dada, who was associated with Jackie for 37 years passed away on Monday, May 17.

Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to Shashi Dada, who was associated with the actor for such a long time.

On Tuesday morning (May 18), Jackie Shroff took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Shashi Satam. Sharing a picture of Shashi with him, Jackie wrote, “Shashi Dada. Will always be in deepest corner of my heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away (sic).”

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha also paid tribute to Shashi. She recalled his first association with Jackie during his debut film, Hero (1983). Her tweet read, “RIP Shashi dada. From Hero till now. We will miss you (sic).”

Apart from Jackie, Shashi also done make-up for Rishi Kapoor during the 90s and 2000s

Shashi Satam worked on movies like Hulchul (2004), 1942: A Love Story (1994) and Karz (1980) among others.

May his soul rest in peace!