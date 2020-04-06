Iâ€™ve not seen my father for three weeks, Salman shares lockdown experience





In a video message, superstar Salman Khan revealed that he has not seen his father Salim Khan for three weeks and he is scared. He is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse with few of his family members. In the video, â€˜Bajrangi Bhaijaanâ€™ was seen with his nephew Nirvaan, who also shares his own experience.

Salman says in the video, "We came here for a few days and now we're stuck." He asks Nirvan, "How long has it been since you saw your father?" Nirvan says, "It must have been three weeks." Salman adds, "I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home."

Nirvan adds, "I think it's better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and I think the longer we stay indoors the faster this ends."

Salman agrees with Nirvan and concludes by saying, "The one who got afraid saved himself and lives of others around him. Moral of the story, 'We're all terrified'."

Meanwhile, Salman, who is known for his big heart has supported 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown. Additionally, he has also deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew members of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai whose shooting has been stalled.