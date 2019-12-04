Its winter 2020 wedding for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor





A new wedding date of lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surfaced in media. According to the latest grapevine, Alia and Ranbir will enter into wedlock in winter next year. As per report, the couple will wrap up their projects before they take the plunge.

While Ranbir Kapoor has Yash Raj Film’s ‘Shamshera’ in his kitty, Alia has couple of movies to be filmed like Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“By that time, both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films,” says an informed source.

To avoid unnecessary hullaballoo, the wedding is likely to take place outside India.

Says the source, “Ranbir can clear the decks for the wedding sooner rather than later. Alia is far busier of the two. They will wait until November-December 2020 for their wedding,” says the source.

Not only Ranbir but Alia is also the choice of the Kapoor khandaan.

“She has been welcomed into the family by everyone. So it’s not just Ranbir who loves Alia. His parents, sister and the rest of the sprawling Kapoor family adore her too. Marriage is on Ranbir’s mind for sure and he will get into it happily this time. The couple will wait until Rishi Kapoor’s recovery before discussing a date for marriage,” says a close family friend of the Kapoors.

Alia is doing very well in her career. She has a bright career ahead and will continue to work after marriage.

Says the source, “Though other Kapoor bahus like Karisma-Kareena’s mom Babita and Rishi’s wife Neetu Singh gave up their careers after marriage, theirs was a voluntary decision. Alia will continue with her thriving career.”

AIn the past, at the promotion of ‘Gully Boys’, when Alia Bhatt gets candid about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. When the ‘Raazi’ actor was asked when her fans will get to see her getting married. Alia’s answer was exciting.

Alia said, “I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later.”