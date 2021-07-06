It's official: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to get married on July 16





Singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Disha Parmar on July 16. The wedding will be an intimate affair in attendance of close family and friends.

Rahul Vaidyaconfirmed the news, he wrote “#TheDisHulWedding.”

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the note read.

Opening up about his wedding plans, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant said, "Yes, we have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon."

Disha added, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

A few months back, Rahul’s mother revealed in an interview that both the families have started the preparations and once he returned from the show, they would finalize a date.

Rahul Vaidya too throws a light upon his wedding plans. He said that he wanted a simple and intimate wedding. He added that he witnessed many grandeur weddings during performance and wanted a close-knit wedding for himself. He will later throw a party for his friends.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story began on Instagram in 2018 and soon they turned friends. Disha told TOI, “I liked a song by him and commented ‘Loved it’ on the post.” Rahul adds, “I thought itni sundar ladki hai toh mauka kaise chhod dete (laughs!). I messaged her, we started chatting and soon exchanged numbers. We hung out for the first time in Delhi while shooting for my single, Yaad Teri, in November 2018.”

After his exit from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the couple whisked off to a mini vacation. Rahul Vaidya shared a photo of the duo sitting in front a chopper and captioned it. "Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein. Off for a couple of days away from Mumbai with my cutie queen (sic)”.