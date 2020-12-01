It’s official: Gauahar Khan to marry Zaid Darbar on December 25





‘Bigg Boss’ winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have finally announced their wedding date. The couple will enter into wedlock on December 25th. The announced their wedding by sharing few stunning pre-wedding photoshoot which took place at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.

Making the wedding announcement, Gauahar said, "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

The note further read, "Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat."

Talking about the age difference between Zaid and her, Gauahar told ETimes, "Let me clear this, the age difference that has come out is wrong. 12 years is wrong and it is very easy for people to make it a news. But it is wrong. Yes, he is a few years younger to me but 12 is not the number. He is way more mature than I am and he has brought the sense of balance in my life. Judging and passing comments that the age gap can act as a barrier in a relationship is very easy, but for Zaid and I we have a similar kind of understanding and maturity. So, age never matters or hinders in our relationship."

On the other hand, Zaid stated that they both are mature on an equal level. He said, "No, I feel we both are mature. We are equal in that terms. There are a few things which she makes me understand. We both balance each other."

The couple recently returned from Dubai vacation.