It’s official: Gauahar Khan gets engaged to Zaid Darbar





‘Bigg Boss’ winner and actress Gauahar Khan officially gets engaged to Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar. The couple announced their engagement on social media account.

Gauahar Khan uploaded a photo which showed her featuring with many balloons with Zaid and one balloon has written, ‘She said Yes.’ The actress captioned the image with ring and heart emoji.

Within a few minutes of the post, congratulatory messages poured in. Singer Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to Rohanpreet Singh, congratulated the couple: "Oh wow... I'm so happy for you two."

“Oh my god! Best news today @gauaharkhan you are getting married....yahooooooooo!!! So so so happy for you guys @zaid_darbar. Welcoming you guys soon to the happy club,” Karanvir Bohra shared his excitement.

Lately, the couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they returned from vacation walking hand-in-hand.

Noted composer Ismail Darbar had earlier commented on Zaid and Gauahar’s relationship, “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he’s happy we’re happy too, and he is old enough to decide what’s good for him.”

Gauahar and Zaid will reportedly exchange wedding vows in December.