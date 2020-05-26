It's faith that keeps us going, Shahrukh Khan’s Eid wish to fans





Superstar Shahrukh Khan wishes fans on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, unlike every year, this year has no long line outside Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai. It was a low-key celebrations.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to extend Eid greetings to his fans. "May the blessings of Allah see us through these times," he wrote in the tweet. "In the end, it's Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always," Khan's tweet further read.

Shah Rukh had also expressed grief over the victims of cyclone Amphan. Upon learning the devastation it has caused in West Bengal and Odisha, the actor wrote on social media, "My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again (sic)."