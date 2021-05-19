It's been very torrid, Mughda Godse’s parents beat Covid-19





Bollywood actor Mugdha Godse’ parents Savita and Hari Godse had tested positive for Covid-19 but the good news is that both recovered from the dreadful virus and doing well. The ‘Fashion’ actress recalled the tough time.

"It's been very torrid for our entire family mentally but thankfully there are better days now. Everyone has recovered and the worst is behind us," Mugdha shares with IANS.

She added, "It was a difficult time especially with my mom being very serious and in hospital. While there was such a shortage of oxygen cylinders and ICU beds we were lucky to get them. Mom was admitted in Ruby Hall Clinic Pune and I can't thank the doctors, nurses and the attendants enough for doing so much."

The actress reminds all that the fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. "I request everyone to take the pandemic seriously and follow all protocols. Stay indoors as much as possible and save our surroundings. I pray that we get through these days soon," she says.

The second wave of Covid-19 has taken many lives of people across the globe and India is badly hit by the second wave.