It's a boy! Alia Bhatt, Riddhima, Dia and others congratulate Saif-Kareena





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child today. It’s a boy for Saifeena again and congratulatory messages are posted by their close ones and friends.

From Dia Mirza to Neetu Kapoor, everyone wished the news parents and big brother Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Alia Bhatt wrote: "Congratulations Bebo and Saif and my little Timtim. Can't wait to meet your baby brother."

Noted designer Manish Mlahotra wrote, "Congratulations, Saif Ali Khan and my dearest Kareena Kapoor." Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely photo to wish Saif and Kareena,"Congratulations, Kareena and Saif. One more addition to the cuties."

Bebo’s bestie Amrita Arora wrote, wrote: "Congratulations, my love Kareena and Saifu."

Dia Mirza, who recently got married wrote, "Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor, Saif and Taimur!"

Neha Dhupia, wrote: "Congratulations, Kareena, Saif and little Taimur...best news ever."

Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a lovely picture from a get-together and wrote, “Congratulations Bebo and Saif #its a boy

The baby was born at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital in the morning. Saif Ali Khan issued a statement informing about the baby’s birth, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," reported news agency PTI.