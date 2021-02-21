It’s a boy again! Kareena, Saif blessed with a baby boy





Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan gives birth to a baby boy. Saif and Kareena turned parents again. The child was born at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Sunday morning at 9 am.

Veteran actor and Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor confirmed the good news. He said that both mom and the baby are doing fine and he will visit the mother and the newborn in hospital soon. The couple released a statement on Sunday afternoon: “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

Congratulation messages started to pour in for the couple after the news was shared. Sharing a throwback picture when Kareena was born, Karisma wrote, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited ???????????????????????? #goodwishes #congratulations???? #onlylove,” the actor wrote.

Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to social media and wrote, “Congratulations Bebo and Saif, it’s a boy!”

Designer Manish Malhotra also shared a photo with Kareena and congratulated the couple on the second baby’s arrival. Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora and Poonam Damania were among to wish the news parents.

In August last year, Saifeena announced the news of the second baby. They said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”