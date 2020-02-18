It was Neha’s decision to move on in life, reveals Himansh Kohli





Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli had broken-up and now the latter revealed who is to be blamed for the split. Himash said that it was Neha’s decision to move on in life but unfortunately everything was framed in such a way that every time he was blamed for the split.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Himansh said, “It wasn’t an ugly break-up from my side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media.”

“Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front,” he added.

Himansh wanted to post many things about his ex but he could not do so, “Mann mera bhi bahut karta tha ki main kuch kahoon, there were times when I would type things to post on social media, but I would decide to wait for some time, and a few hours later, I would change my mind because I felt this is the same person who I had loved, how can I say anything against her. That’s not my definition of love. I never even asked her why she was doing that to me, even though it hurt me very much,” he said.

“There were so many things that happened, but I didn’t want to talk about it. All I can say is that she didn’t want to continue and so, we mutually decided to separate. It was her decision to move on in life and I respected that. But then in no time, the story took a turn. Each time she put up a post, I faced a backlash,” he said.

He added that he sacrificed his career for Neha, “One thing that really hurt me was people accusing me of using her; I just couldn’t understand that. Four films of mine had released before I met her and I was making money. In fact, while the two of us were together, I didn’t do much work because I would travel with her for her shows, so that we could spend time together. I actually let a lot of work pass in those months. People also said that I had cheated on her and that’s why things ended. Thankfully, a few months later, she cleared the air and said I hadn’t cheated on her. Thereafter things got better. I have put it all behind me now,” he said, adding that he has not been in touch with her after their relationship ended.