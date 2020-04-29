It was an absolute honour, sir. Rest in peace: Kareena mourns Irrfan’s death





Kareena Kapoor Khan co-starred Irrfan Khan in his last film ‘Angrezi Medium 2’ and today as the actor left for the heavenly abode, his co-star and actress Kareena Kapoor expressed condolence on his demise.

The actress took to her social media account and expressed her condolence by sharing an adorable picture from ‘Angrezi Medium 2 set’. The picture has smiling Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal. She captioned the image, “It was an absolute honour, sir. Rest in peace”.

Radhika Madan,who played Irrfan Khan’s daughter in ‘Angrezi Medium 2’ too, expressed her sorrow. Her official statement read, “I don’t know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan. I’m just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

His last rites will be performed at Versova Yari Road Kabristan, today evening at 5 pm.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who was the first to break the news wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.