It was a birthday party; Varun Dhawan denies roka with Natasha





Varun Dhawan’s visit to girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s house with his parents, family and friends gave rise to the rumour of his roka ceremony with his longtime girlfriend. However, the ‘Badlapur’ actor took to his social media handle to clear the air of his roka with Natasha.

"Hey guys, before you let your imagination run wild, it was a birthday party. Wanted to clarify before any false news is spread. Cheers”, tweeted Varun Dhawan.

On Wednesday evening, Natasha Dalal's father Raju Dalal celebrated his birthday at their Mumbai residence and it was attended by the Dhawans and their close ones. The Dhawans were spotted arriving at the Dalals' residence together dressed in traditional outfits and leaving with gifts bags which gave rise to the speculation that Varun and Natasha had a roka ceremony. Late night on Wednesday, Varun Dhawan shared an article which still reads "roka ceremony was held along with Natasha's dad's birthday".

Natasha Dalal's father's birthday party was attended by Varun Dhawan's parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan, uncle Anil Dhawan and his granddaughter Anjini Dhawan. The Dhawan-Dalal fam-jam was also attended by Karan Johar and ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Natasha and Varun are geared up for summer wedding. The couple will tie the knot in May in Goa.

A producer told the website that Varun and his girlfriend want a wedding in Goa, like his elder brother Rohit. “Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including mehendi, sangeet and reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!”

Close relatives, friends and dear ones all will be part of the grand wedding.

"Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone," the source said.

Varun and Natasha are childhood friends and their respective parents are also very happy with their relationship and looking forward to their wedding. "She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She's been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn't photographed then. She's my rock, she's my anchor. She's the stabilising factor in my life. It's pretty much like family," he said.







