‘Ishqbaaaz’ actor Additi Gupta tests positive for coronavirus





Actor Additi Gupta of ‘Ishqbaaaz’ has quarantined herself after she is tested positive for coronavirus. She hopes to get well soon.

She added that she is recovering well and said, “I have great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping a check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don’t panic but honestly it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine.”

On the work front, Additi made her acting debut with ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ in 2008 and since then worked in several TV and web shows, including popular shows Hitler Didi, Punar Vivah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Quboool Hai, Ishqbaaaz’.

Additi will soon make her first negative appearance in Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show titled Anupamaa on Star Plus.