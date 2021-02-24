Ishaan Khatter wishes 'bade bhai' Shahid Kapoor on birthday





Bollywood’s versatile actor Shahid Kapoor turned 40 today and on his D-day, younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter becomes the first to wish ‘Bade Bhai’ Shahid Kapoor. The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor shared a ‘Then and Now’ picture with wish the birthday boy.

He shared a collage of two picture. The first one has Shahid Kapoor holding baby brother Ishaan and the second picture showed two grown up brothers holding each other’s arms. The collage is too cute to handle.

The ‘Dhadak’ actor captioned the picture, "Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday"

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Hindi remake of Telugu hit, ‘Jersey’. Talking about ‘Jersey’, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor said, "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team."

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor is happily married to Mira Rajput and the couple is blessed with two kids, Misha and Zain.