Ishaan Khatter splits with Janhvi Kapoor, dating Ananya Panday





After breaking up with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter has found love in Chunky Panday’s actress daughter Ananya Panday. Their love blossomed on the set of ‘Khali Peeli’ and the couple is said to be going strong.

The source said, "Janhvi and Ishaan called off their relationship in December last year. Apparently, both of them were having constant arguments and couldn't just reach a common ground. In fact, the fights had become so much that Janhvi just walked out of the relationship. She was done with Ishaan's overbearing nature."

It is said that after breaking-up with the ‘Dhadak’ actress, the actor has found solace on Ananya’s shoulder. Ishaan is very protective of Ananya.

The source shared, "Ananya and Kartik were never in a relationship, although they might have been close buddies. Kartik was with Sara back then and Ishaan was with Janhvi when Ananya signed Khali Peeli opposite Ishaan. During the course of the film shoot, both of them hit it off really well and got close.”