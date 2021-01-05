Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday make relationship official on Instagram





Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are the new lovebirds of the tinselville and the couple recently returned from Maldives holiday. They rang in New Year in Maldives and they have been treating fans with some stunning pictures from their romantic gateway.

The ‘Dhadak’ actor made his relationship with Ananya by crediting Ananya Panday for his new cool picture.

Sharing a video of his dipping in a pool, he wrote, “New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday).”

Ananya also shared picture of her from Maldives vacay dressed in a bikini.

Sharing a bikini picture, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor wrote, “Back home but mentally still here.” The couple was clicked at the airport upon returning home.

It is said that after breaking-up with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan has found solace on Ananya’s shoulder. Ishaan is very protective of Ananya.

Their love blossomed on the set of ‘Khaali Peeli’ and the couple is going strong.

The source said, "Janhvi and Ishaan called off their relationship in December last year. Apparently, both of them were having constant arguments and couldn't just reach a common ground. In fact, the fights had become so much that Janhvi just walked out of the relationship. She was done with Ishaan's overbearing nature."